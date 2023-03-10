Ann Hagood

Ann Wyman Hagood, 96, of Paducah, formerly of Barlow, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Ann was born in Blandville, on March 6, 1927, to the late . She was a retired medical transcriptionist from Western Baptist Hospital and a member of Broadway United Methodist Church in Paducah.
Ann is survived by one son, Tim Hagood of West Paducah; one sister, Doris Wilson of Michigan City, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Jamie Hagood of West Paducah, Cristen Hagood Martin of Louisville, and Tanner Hagood of Nashville, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Hagood; one sister and one brother. Her parents were Harry and Mabel Wyman.
Private family services will be held at Wickliffe City Cemetery at a later day.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial Donations may be made to Broadway United Methodist Church, 701 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001; or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704,Hagerstown, MD 21741.
