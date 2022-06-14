EUREKA, Mo. — Ann Giltner Carlson, 89, of Eureka Missouri, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, died on June 8, 2022. She was born to the late Eva and Ira Giltner on Sept. 13, 1932.
Ann moved to Eureka a few years ago to be closer to her three children, Kate Thacker, Kim Caudill and Rich Ward. She resided at Victorian Gardens and powered herself around in a spiffy red chair, attending viewings of her beloved Cardinals, Bingo, card games and puzzle-working, general chit-chatting and occasional excursions outside making loops around the building by herself. She loved to read and was currently obsessed with western romance novels. She was a long time member of Mt. Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Brookport, Illinois. Her deep faith sustained her throughout her life and her family finds great peace in knowing she left them in God’s perfect timing.
Ann is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grand daughter, brother, and other loving relatives and close friends.
Ann’s wishes were for a graveside service at Mt. Sterling Cemetery in Brookport, Illinois. The service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, Ann requested that any memorial donations be made in her name to Mt. Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1780 Mt Sterling Rd, Brookport, IL 62910.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
