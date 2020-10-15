METROPOLIS, Ill. — Ann Elizabeth (Evers) Eichorn, 81, went to “a beautiful place” at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. Ann was born April 13, 1939, to Rolland and Mariam Evers.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Tilford officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Ann was a business woman, operating beauty salons for many years, employing many who became friends. She was a member of First Christian Church in Metropolis and had many lifelong friends in DeKalb, Illinois, and Metropolis. Ann enjoyed being in the sun and went to Daytona, Florida, for vacation for many years when the snow was on the ground in DeKalb.
Ann is survived by her husband of 28 years, Charles Eichorn; her son, Patrick Dresser and partner Twila Mitchell; her grandson, Cody Dresser and wife Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Mason, Teagan and Avery; two stepchildren, Monty Eichorn and wife Patti and their children, Colton, Maddie and Clayton, and Donna Norton and husband Don, and their son Jeromy Foy and his daughter, Sadie. She is also survived by her sister, Sue Sumner; sister-in-law, Jeanna Evers; nieces, Evelyn Worden, Elaine Snyder and Cindy Cobb and husband Mike.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Daniel Evers; and niece, Elizabeth Hooker.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Aikins-Farmer-
Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Christian Church Community Assistance Fund, 420 Catherine Street, Metropolis; the COPE Food Pantry, 1013 North Ave., Metropolis; or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
