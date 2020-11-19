Ann Dunn Crouch, 76, of Paducah, passed away at 11:25 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at St. Thomas West in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born on June 15, 1944 in Murray, to the late Herbert “Hub” F. Dunn and Mildred Hamilton Dunn. Ann was a retired librarian and cheerleader coach from Health Middle School. She also had taught at Murray State University, Murray Elementary School, and Murray Middle School. Ann received her Master’s Degree from Murray State University with a double major in math and science. Ann was the co-owner of D&C Rental and Sales in Mayfield. She was a member of Heartland Church where she was active in the Children’s Ministry.
Ann is survived by her husband of 21 years, Donnie Crouch; daughter, Christy McCollum, and husband, Tim of Paducah; son, Jay Watson, and wife, Tonjua of Paducah; stepdaughter, Andrea Crouch of Nashville, Tennessee; stepsons, Brett Crouch of Louisville and Brandon Crouch, and wife, Chantelle of Bowling Green; brother, Bob Dunn of Murray; grandchildren, Alexis Marrs and husband, Issac of Paducah, Kaylee McCollum of Paducah, and Emily McCollum of Nashville, Tennessee; step-grandchildren, Miles Crouch and Tradd Crouch both of Bowling Green.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Heartland Church with Rev. Nathan Joyce and Rev. Nate Williams officiating. Burial will follow at North Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Heartland Church Children’s Ministry or to Jumpstart, 4777 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
