Ann Crabtree Russell passed away Wednesday March 18, 2020, at Superior Care where she resided.
She was a member of Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church. She was an active member in her community with The Paducah Red Coats for years and member of Red Cross, PTA, Boy Scouts of America- Den Mother, and Women’s Club.
She was a loving and devoted mother. We will all remember Christmas and her black bottom pies.
She is survived by one son, William Crabtree of Paducah; two daughters, Barbara Ross and Rebecca Crabtree, both of Paducah; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and a great great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar T. Phillips and Lillie Mae Jones, two husbands and a son.
No services are planned at this time. Burial will be private at later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
