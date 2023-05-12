LEXINGTON — Ann Carson Asbury, daughter of the late William Miller Carson and Macon Gleaves Carson, died on May 6, 2023.
Born in Paducah on Sept. 11, 1930, she graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1952. She was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honorary society, the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, and received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award. Ann married Thomas Haley Asbury in 1952 and they lived on Hedgewood Farm for nearly 60 years. Ann was a pillar in the Lexington community. She was the past president of the Junior League of Lexington and the Garden Club of America, The Lexington Chapter. She was the former chairman of the Board of Architectural Review, a United Way board member, and a long-time volunteer for the Hearing and Speech Center. Ann devoted her life to the service of others. She took great pride in her family, her Paducah Coca-Cola bottling roots, and her faith. Ann taught Sunday school at First United Methodist Church for over 30 years.
The consummate hostess, her husband, children, and grandchildren were the center of her life. She entertained Hedgewood Farm’s clients from all over the world and was actively involved in the family horse business. Ann possessed an indomitable spirit, an unwavering loyalty to those she loved, and a quick, sharp sense of humor which she maintained, even in her final months. She was a long-time member of The National Society of the Colonial Dames, a member of First United Methodist Church, a former member of Idle Hour Country Club, and Lexington Country Club.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, William Miller Carson and Macon Gleaves Carson; her sister, Carolyn Carson Hester; and her husband of 61 years, Thomas Haley Asbury.
She is survived by her children, Sarah Carolyn Asbury Sanderlin, Thomas Carson Asbury (Barbara), and Judith Macon Asbury all of Lexington; grandchildren, Carolyn Lee Sanderlin (Harriet) of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Ann Sanderlin Nalley (Logan) of Augusta, Georgia, Sarah Asbury Bishop of Birmingham, Alabama, and Thomas Miller Asbury (Sara) of Louisville, Kentucky. Also surviving Ann are her four great grandchildren, Logan Nalley IV, John Langdale Nalley, and Hardin Tefft Nalley, all of Augusta, Georgia, and Thomas McClure Asbury of Louisville; two step great grandchildren, Mary McAngus Coleman and Stuart Whitley Coleman Jr. of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; brother-in-law, John Sterling Hester; nieces, Ann Hester Willis (Fred), Priscilla Hester Solomon (Stephen); and nephew, John William Hester (Chris).
Visitation for Ann will be 4 — 7 p.m. EDT Monday, May 15, 2023, at Milward — Broadway located at 159 N. Broadway. Service will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at First United Methodist located at 200 W. High Street in Lexington with interment to follow in Lexington Cemetery. To share a remembrance of Ann or to offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com to sign the online guest book.
To plant a tree in memory of Ann Asbury as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
