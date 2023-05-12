LEXINGTON — Ann Carson Asbury, daughter of the late William Miller Carson and Macon Gleaves Carson, died on May 6, 2023.

Born in Paducah on Sept. 11, 1930, she graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1952. She was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honorary society, the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, and received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award. Ann married Thomas Haley Asbury in 1952 and they lived on Hedgewood Farm for nearly 60 years. Ann was a pillar in the Lexington community. She was the past president of the Junior League of Lexington and the Garden Club of America, The Lexington Chapter. She was the former chairman of the Board of Architectural Review, a United Way board member, and a long-time volunteer for the Hearing and Speech Center. Ann devoted her life to the service of others. She took great pride in her family, her Paducah Coca-Cola bottling roots, and her faith. Ann taught Sunday school at First United Methodist Church for over 30 years.

