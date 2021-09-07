BENTON — Ann Brinkley Waggoner, 82, of Benton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was born Jan. 3, 1939, in Princeton, to the late Dewey Clifton and Mary Lucille Hall Brinkley.
She worked in the business office at Kentucky Dam State Park for years. She was a former dance teacher and amazing homemaker. She was an excellent seamstress and wonderful cook. She was rarely seen without her red lipstick and captivating smile. Ann was a loving mother and grandmother and friend to many. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Ann Waggoner is survived by her daughter, Teresa Manley and husband, Craig, of Benton; her son, Bobby Waggoner and wife, Amy, of Benton; two sisters, Kay (Dwight) Little and Janice Ramey, both of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Derek Manley (Angie), Allison Manley, Claire West (Jonathan) and Chloe Waggoner (Parker); and one great-grandson, Gavin Manley.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Frank (Spider) Waggoner; her parents, Dewey and Mary Brinkley; one grandson, Jay Manley; and her furry companion, Zoey.
The family has decided not to have a public visitation due to health concerns to the public and the family.
A public graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Marshall County Memory Gardens in Draffenville, Kentucky. The service will be led by Don Wilson. Pallbearers: Jonathan West, Brian Little, Parker Jennings, Paul Hackney, Derek Manley and John Hlinka.
Filbeck & Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Frank Waggoner Memorial Scholarship Fund at CFSB.
You may share a hug, send a message or light a candle at www.filbeckandcann.com.
