Ann Boaz Pugh, 78, of Reidland, passed away at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Pugh was a cosmetologist and a member of Reidland Baptist Church.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Ann Boaz Pugh, 78, of Reidland, passed away at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Pugh was a cosmetologist and a member of Reidland Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Earl Travis Pugh of Reidland; three daughters, Karla (Neal) Lindsey of Reidland, Kristie (Dave) Farrington of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Kelley (Mike) Austin of Reidland; eight grandchildren, Aaron Lindsey, Aleah Gregory, Nate Farrington, Perri Farrington, Paige Farrington, Cole Austin, Clay Austin, Claire Austin; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrell and Thelma Cooper Boaz; son, Perry Kevin Pugh; sister, Sue Brown; brother, Jerry Boaz.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Rob Ison and Kenny Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Hardmoney Baptist Church Cemetery in Boaz.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Reidland Baptist Church, 5559 Benton Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.