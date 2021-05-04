Anita Sue Morehead, 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on March 29, 2021, due to various health conditions. She was born on June 27, 1942, in Norris City, Illinois to Leland and Pearl (Allen) Austin. She married her hometown sweetheart, Charles Denzil Morehead (“Charlie”), on February 4, 1961. The couple moved to Chicago where Charlie attended the University of Illinois Medical School, while Sue attended the University of Illinois at its Chicago campus. The couple resided in St. Louis, Missouri, Eldorado, Illinois, Augusta, Georgia, and Louisville, Kentucky, before settling in Paducah. After 52 years of marriage, Charlie preceded her in death in 2013.
Anita Sue was fun and funny with keen intelligence, which she put to good use running the Morehead household and businesses brilliantly. She was the benevolent master of the house, serving many roles at home with skill and grace, including business manager, project manager, chief chef, facility manager, travel agent, personal shopper, accountant, tax and investment advisor, recordkeeper, caregiver, storyteller, family diplomat, gardener, entertainment manager, #1 family cheerleader, chief sounding board and so much more for her family. She was also the president of Paducah Tackle Company, a family-owned startup in the 1970s.
Anita Sue lived a rich and full life, which included many adventures to numerous places. She visited many cities across the country as she and Charlie traveled for medical meetings. She experienced the great outdoors on family hunting and fishing trips, as well as the best fishing lakes as she cheered on her son Dan’s professional fishing career. She also explored New York City and later California to visit her daughter. Anita Sue ventured to Costa Rica for her daughter’s wedding and yoga retreat, and she delighted in taking her parents on a Caribbean cruise. She greatly enjoyed her trip to Gulf Shores with her sister Liz and to the Carolinas to watch the Tour DuPont cycling race with dear friend Sara Church.
Above all, Anita Sue was a proud, dedicated, and loving mother and grandmother. She loved her children and especially adored her grandchildren. She was playful and creative in the many ways that she showered her family with love, and she went to great lengths to create memorable experiences. More than anything, she was always there for them, through good times and bad.
Anita Sue was well-loved in all of the communities she touched throughout her life. Like her mother, she never met a stranger, welcoming any opportunity to converse with others and brag about her family. She was generous with her time, energy, love, and resources during her 45 years in Paducah, serving many roles including member of the McCracken County Medical Auxiliary, Charity League, McCracken County Planning Commission, and Kentucky Bicycle and Bikeway Commission. She was also the founder of McCracken County Bass Fishing Team and a generous donor to many organizations connected to her grandchildren including McCracken County Trap Shooting Team, the McCracken County Band, FFA, and more.
Anita Sue is survived by her son, Charles Daniel Morehead and his wife Jennie in Paducah KY; her daughter Melissa Ann Morehead in Sebastopol CA; and three grandchildren Sarah Austin Morehead and Daniel Van Morehead in Paducah KY and Gabriella Anjali Green in Sebastopol CA. She was also the beloved aunt to two surviving nieces Cindy Conger in Westmont IL and Julie Kindle in Paducah KY, and sister-in-law to surviving Joel Morehead and his wife Charlotte in Logan IL. Anita Sue was preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband Charlie, and sister Elizabeth Ann Kindle.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, May 15, 2021, any time between 1-4 pm CST at Walker Hall located at 229 Madison St., Paducah.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to organizations related to her grandchildren’s interests, specifically McCracken County Bass Fishing Team, McCracken County Trap Shooting Team, or Four Rivers Sport Horse Center (in support of schooling horses).
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
