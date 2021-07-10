CALVERT CITY — Anita Hall, 60, of Calvert City, died on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at her home.
She was a housekeeper.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Hall; three daughters, Melanie Hook, Jennifer Hall and Laura Finney; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four siblings. Her parents were Archie and Lubie Joyce.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Bobby Bradford officiating. Burial will follow at Calvert City Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to the service hour Monday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.