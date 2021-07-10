CALVERT CITY — Anita Hall, 60, of Calvert City, died on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at her home.

She was a housekeeper.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Hall; three daughters, Melanie Hook, Jennifer Hall and Laura Finney; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four siblings. Her parents were Archie and Lubie Joyce.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Bobby Bradford officiating. Burial will follow at Calvert City Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to the service hour Monday at the funeral home.

Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Jul 12
Visitation
Monday, July 12, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Jul 12
Funeral Service
Monday, July 12, 2021
12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
