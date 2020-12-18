SMITHLAND — Angie Downs, 64, of Smithland, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Salem Springlake Nursing Home in Salem.
Angie enjoyed playing with her toys, being outdoors, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are two sisters, Shirley (Randall) Riley of Smithland and Gina (Todd) Larimer of Calvert City; three brothers, Timothy (Lisa) Downs of Grand Rivers, Dale (Lisa) Brewington of Paducah, Kirk Brewington (Mona) of Benton; four nieces, Quisana (Rob) Turner of Largo, Florida, Amanda (Wes) Vinson of Paducah, Dana (Ryan) Poole of Benton, Morgan Brewington of Paducah; four nephews, Chris Downs of Ledbetter, Drew (Karlee) Downs of Grand Rivers, Adam (Amber) Downs of Grand Rivers, Blake (Christy) Riley of Paducah; great-nieces and great-nephews, Nathan Downs, Skyler Downs, Hunter Downs, Adley Poole, Brayden Poole, Aubrey Riley, Beau O’Neal, and Carson Couey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Virginia Brewington; and one sister, Jan Crouch; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Private family graveside services will be held at Smithland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
Smith Funeral Chapel of Smithland is in charge of arrangements.
