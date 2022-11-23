Angelyn Brooks Bobo, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Green Acres Healthcare in Mayfield.
She is survived by three children, Penny Barrett and Joey Barrett, both of Jacksonville, Florida, and Jeff Sewell of Nashville, Tennessee; two brothers, Gene Brooks and Joe Ed Brooks; and one grandson, Sebastian Sewell.
Her parents were Albert and Avis Thomasson Brooks.
There will be no visitation.
A private graveside service will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery with Joe Ed Brooks officiating and Gene Brooks giving a brief eulogy.
Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services are in charge of all arrangements.
