CUNNINGHAM — Angel Ricea Thompson, 44, of Cunningham, Kentucky, went to her heavenly home at 9:15 a.m. March 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Angel was a very special woman. Many have referred to her as not only Angel but “ Their Angel. ” She was brave and strong and fought courageously, inspiring so many others along her journey with breast cancer. Being the Guidance Counselor for Carlisle County High School gave Angel the chance to be a friend and mentor to many local high school students. She as an active member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and received her M.A. of Education degree from Murray State University.
She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Those that knew Angel knew she had all the attributes of what a virtuous woman should be... loving, caring, and selfless, as well as witty and funny. She loved God, she loved her family and friends and she loved life.
Angel is survived by her husband, Aaron Thompson; daughter, Brooke Thompson; son, Caleb Thompson all of Cunningham. She leaves behind her parents, Joy Dillon Burton and husband Rick of Arlington and father Ricky Dillon of Sikeston, Missouri; brother, Dr. Dustin Dillon and wife Christine of Louisville; her nieces, Jane Dillon, Becca Thompson, and Cece Thompson; nephew, Myles Dillon. She is survived by grandmother, Joyce Burgess, and grandfather, Louis Johnson; mother and father-in-law, Freddie and Susie Thompson of Cunningham; sister-in-law, Angela Hoback and husband John of Mayfield; brother-in-law, Andrew Thompson and wife Lynn of Paducah as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Linda “Tinker” Burgess, Thomas Burgess, Bill and Magdalene Dillon, and Ella Johnson.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Angel Thompson will be private. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Her private service will be live-streamed on the Facebook page of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon to remind the family of your love and support or plant a memorial tree in memory of Angel at www.milnerandorr.com.
The family has requested that expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to; The Angel Thompson Memorial Scholarship Fund, Attention: Brenda Cook, at Citizen’s Deposit Bank, P.O. Box 10, Arlington, Kentucky, 42021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.