Dr. Andrew “Andy” Wood, 98, of Paducah, died on June 19, 2021.
His family would like to extend an invitation friends and family to a Celebration of his Life from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the Country Club of Paducah.
You may leave a "Hug From Home", a message of sympathy and light a candle
