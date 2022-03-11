BENTON — Andrew Watson Porter, 68 of Benton, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his home in Benton.
He completed his undergraduate in Bible and Chemistry from Lipscomb University and went on to graduate from University of Louisville Medical School. He completed his residency in Madisonville before coming to Marshall County. Dr. Porter was board certified in family practice since the early 80’s, and partnered with Dr. Colburn in 1997 to build Regional Medical Associates.
He was nobody’s doctor, but everybody’s best friend. He treated patients like they were family, and how he wanted his own family to be treated.
Born Monday, Sept. 28, 1953, in Covington, he was the son of the late Ken Porter and the late Rosalie (Watson) Porter. He was a member of Calvert City Church of Christ.
Surviving are his wife, Karen (Smith) Porter of Benton; son, Peyton Porter, fiance’ Madysen Bassett of Benton; daughter, Dakota Porter of New York City, New York, brother, Ed Porter, wife Terri of Fort Mitchell; and sister-in-law, Barbara Porter of Atlanta, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron Porter.
A Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Collier Funeral Chapel with Kevin Spraggs officiating.
Interment will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.
Visitation will be held from 4 — 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
