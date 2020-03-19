Andrew T. Coiner, 64, husband, father, and formidable trial lawyer, died peacefully Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020, in Paducah.
Andrew was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on August 26, 1955, to Bobby Lee and Carole Coiner. His parents moved to West Virginia where Coiner spent his childhood years. He was a graduate of Marshall University and in 1984, received his law degree from the University of Kentucky. During his career, Andrew worked in private practice in Manhattan, was employed by two large law firms, and served as counsel for two Kentucky governors and as a special prosecutor in the Office of the Kentucky Attorney General. However, it was in 1994 that Andrew found his true calling—helping people with their legal problems. Since that year, The Law Office of Andrew T. Coiner stood as a beacon of hope and protection for uncounted citizens of this community and region.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Susie (Dawahare) Coiner and their beloved daughter, Lilly Jean Coiner; his mother, Carole Coiner; a brother, Mark Coiner (Patti); two nephews, Ross Coiner and Taylor Coiner; and his mother-in-law, Jeanne Marie Dawahare and the Dawahare family. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Lee Coiner, and a brother, Matt Coiner.
Of all his many accomplishments, Andrew’s greatest achievement was being a father to his daughter Lilly. She was his pride and his joy, and their love for each other and the bond they shared were truly remarkable.
To those of us that knew him well, Andrew was a steadfast ally and his friendship was unwavering. He will be missed greatly.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Brooks Stadium Commission, PO Box 8113, Paducah KY 42002 (a 501©(3) corporation).
A celebration of his life will be at a later date. Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may leave a message for the family or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.