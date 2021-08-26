Andrew “Chico” Jeffers Jr., 68, of Paducah, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at his home.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and fought in Vietnam. He worked as an ironworker until he retired.
Andrew is survived by his daughter, JoAnna Owen (Bryan) of Wickliffe; two brothers, Alfred Jeffers and Danny Ray Adams; and three grandchildren, Selena, Lillian and Alexis Owen.
He was preceded in death by 13 brothers and one sister. His parents were Andrew Jeffers Sr. and Minnie Mae (Adams) Jeffers.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating.
Burial will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Memorial donations to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation; Gift Processing Administrator 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive Triangle, VA 22172 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.