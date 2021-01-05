BARLOW — Andrew Blakey, known affectionately as Buddha by those who love him, passed from this world on Jan. 1, 2021.
He was born in Paducah on Feb. 6, 1995. He graduated from Ballard Memorial High School in 2013 and has worked as a laborer since that time. He had a love for nature and always found his peace there. Andrew was an avid creek walker and loved to find a good arrowhead or rock. He loved to hunt, fish and flint knap. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile and dimples.
He is survived by his much-loved daughter, AnnaKaye Blakey; his granny, Sandra Shumaker; his parents, Genie Haynes and William “Bill” Blakey, Jr; three brothers, Dalton Blakey, William Blakey, and Samuel Haynes; three sisters, Crystal Blakey, Megan Haynes and Jessica Patterson; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his Papa, Thurman Shumaker; his bonus dad, DJ Haynes and his grandmother, Elsie Rushing.
There will be no public service for Andrew, he will be cremated and returned to the creeks he loved so much. He will be there waiting when the creek-squad arrives.
Morrow Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
