Andrea Laine McDonald Sutton, 72, of Metropolis, died at 10:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
She was a member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and was owner and operator of Esque’s Retail Clothing.
She is survived by one son, Michael Gabrielle D. McDonald of Metropolis; two daughters, Mildred Louise McDonald of Metropolis, and Mary Nicole McDonald Williams of St. Louis, Missouri; eight grandchildren; three brothers, Malcolm McDonald of Denver, Colorado, Neil McDonald of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Bruce McDonald of Oakland, California; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Royal James Sutton; her parents, Early Clauzell McDonald and Bernice Summerville McDonald, and four brothers.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church with Revs. Calvin R. Cole, Sr. and Donna G. Hawkins officiating.
Friends may call 11 a.m.- noon Saturday at the church.
The service will be livestreamed at 11:50 a.m. Saturday Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home, LLC Facebook page.
All attendees are required to wear a mask.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
