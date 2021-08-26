CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Andrea “Cookie” Jones, 62, of Clarksville, died at 5:07 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Tennova Health Care in Clarksville.
She was a member of Holiness Church of God in Christ in Paducah.
She was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. Her parents were Robert Lee Martin, Sr. and Emma Cuffie Martin.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Jones; one daughter, Malika Womack; and one son, Benny Heady Jr., all of Clarksville; one stepdaughter, Shelomith Holt of Paducah; one brother, Robert Martin, Jr. of Paducah; five sisters, Yulonda Robinson and Karen Martin both of Paducah, Floretta Martin of Cairo, Illinois, Acquanetta Barber of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Connie Webb of Brookport, Illinois; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with the Revs. Alfred Anderson and Connie Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. Saturday at the church until the funeral hour.
Masks are required for all in attendance.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
