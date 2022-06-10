Amin Hamid Hashemi, 68, of Paducah, passed away at 9:52 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his home.
Amin was born on May 31, 1954, in Tehran, Iran to Hussein Hashemi and Moluk Saadat. He arrived in the United States around 18 years old. He graduated from Purdue University in Lafayette Indiana. He was an engineer and an inventor with breakthrough patented inventions or trade secrets all in production and still being used today. He worked initially as a student for CINDAS Research Center at Purdue and then at Guardian Industries and Ford Motor Company and finally for his own company. Some of his inventions were declared 10 years ahead of technology; some markedly improved the safety of workers.
He will be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness, generosity and faithful care and love of his family. For what he deemed important he put forth full effort and did not allow the words “I can’t ‘’. He loved basketball and played it almost daily. He was a second degree blackbelt and taught it, winning in tournaments. But what is most remembered about him is how he perceived each person as an equal soul no matter their station in life. He would reach out to help the homeless. He strongly believed that in the afterlife we would know we are all one and interconnected so that what you do to each other you do to yourself and to all. When he was little he often came home from school without a jacket as he gave his away to someone who needed it. Here while playing basketball at Noble Park a child would ask to use his ball and he ended up giving it to him so often that he finally bought a car load of balls. Multiple times he reached out to give the tools and encouragement needed for someone to complete college or achieve some major goal. He did not speak of those things. One would just happen to find out. He truly loved people and accepted them as they were but would lift them up to help them on their path.
Amin is survived by his wife of 33 years, Clare Braun Hashemi, MD of Paducah, his daughter, Elissa Hashemi of Silva, North Carolina; his beloved sisters, Delilah (Sima) Hashemi of Bonn, Germany, Ziba Hashemi, Fereshte (Shahla) Hashemi both of Tehran, Iran, and Shahnaz Hashemi of Michigan.
Amin was preceded in death by his parents, Hussein Hashemi and Moluk Saada; as well as by four brothers, Ali, Mohammed, Hassan and Saeed Hashemi; and one sister Fatemeh Hashemi.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Paducah Day Nursery or Oscar Cross for Boys and Girls Club of Paducah.
