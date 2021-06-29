GRAND RIVERS — Amelia Brown Wilson, 39, of Grand Rivers, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
She was born on July 11, 1981, in Tompkinsville, and was a member of Maple Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Amelia was a three-time University of Kentucky graduate. She earned her bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences in 2003, her master’s degree in community and leadership development in 2006, and her doctorate in higher education administration in 2011. While at UK, Amelia was the university ambassador coordinator, a student senator, a vice president of Delta Gamma sorority, and the 2003 homecoming queen. She was the 2011 recipient of UK’s Joseph T. Burch Young Alumni Award and a 2021 recipient of UK’s Distinguished Service Award.
Amelia was a field representative for U.S. Congressman James Comer. She previously served as director of agritourism at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
She is survived by her husband, Allen O. Wilson, who she married on June 26, 2010; her mother, Sarah Faye Brown of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; her sister, Keri Jo Eaton (Tim) of Tompkinsville, her sister, Kellie Moore (Todd) of Bowling Green, her nephew, Joseph Eaton (Kayla); her niece, Sarah West (Zach); her niece, Olivia Moore; her niece, Katie Jo Moore; two great-nieces; and a great-nephew; her mother and father-in-law, Marvin Lee and Laura W. Wilson also survive. She was preceded in death by her father, William Brown.
Funeral services are planned for 10 a.m. CDT Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Bartley & Sons Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. CDT Tuesday, June 29, 2021, and from 8 a.m. CDT to the service time Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Burial will follow at The Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, Kentucky.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be given to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, 10160 Linn Station Road, Louisville, KY 40223.
Bartley & Sons Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Amelia Brown Wilson.
