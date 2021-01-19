METROPOLIS, Ill. — Ambus Whittaker Bradley Jr., 84, departed this life on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky with his family by his side.
Ambus Jr. was a resident of Metropolis, and lived his early life in Joppa. He was a graduate of Joppa High School where he was the first black basketball player in the county. He worked at Electric Energy Inc. in Joppa, as an operator and mechanic, retiring after 33 years. He was a ham radio operator, KB9QFD. He loved baseball and college basketball and followed his three children and grandchildren all over the country attending their sporting events. He was a proud member of the United States Army where he served as a radio operator and boat operator; he also played for the Army baseball team.
Ambus Bradley, Jr. was united in marriage to Irene (Meadows) Bradley on Jan. 1, 1960, and together they raised three children. Ambus Jr. is survived by his son Craig Allen (Leslie) of Karnak; daughters LaDawn Bradley and Michelle Bradley of Metropolis; brother Bobby (Rita) Bradley of Springfield, and his sister Vickie Mosley of Flossmoor; grandsons Shayne (Rachel) Bradley of Karnak, Ryan Bradley of Del Rio, Texas, and Ethyn Bradley of Karnak; great-grandsons Owen and Isaac Bradley of Karnak, along with a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ambus Whittaker Sr. and Jentryel Tobitha Bradley; brothers, Jesse C., Charles L., and Michael L. Sr.; sisters, Barbara A. Lambert and Dorothy D. Bradley.
In honor of the life of Ambus, the family requests those who wish to share cards, condolences, and memories to line up at the Metropolis Community Center on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 between 4 — 6 p.m. to join in an Honorary ”Polar Bear” drive-thru parade to West End Plaza parking lot where the family will greet guests.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family will be selling fundraiser Ambus Bradley “Long Time Coming” concert t-shirts on a limited supply basis with proceeds going to the Massac Memorial Hospital Foundation. Shirts can be purchased at the celebration on Wednesday for a cost of $10.
The family is holding a private funeral service on Jan. 21 and appreciates everyone understanding.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
