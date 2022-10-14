BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — With deepest sorrow, the Miller family announces the death of Ambrus Clinton (Clint) Miller, Jr. on Oct. 12, 2022.
Clinton died surrounded by his family at his home in Brentwood, Tennessee. Clinton was born June 16, 1939, to the late Ambrus (Dick) Clinton Miller, Sr., and Frances Louise Boyd Miller. He was the eldest brother of Tom Miller and the late Bill Miller.
Clinton grew up on Water Street in Old Eddyville, Kentucky, where his family home still stands overlooking Lake Barkley and the Cumberland River. The son of a river boat captain, he worked as a young man on his father’s tugboat.
After graduating from Lyon County High School, he enrolled at Murray State University (MSU), where he initiated into the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He completed two years of college work, joined the U.S. Army and married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Mae Jarrett. After two years of active duty with the 123rd Armor Division in Anchorage, Alaska, he transferred to the U.S. Army Reserves to complete his service. His Army uniform and arctic sleeping bag remained in his closet until his death.
In 1977, Clinton earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from MSU under the G.I. Bill. He began his business career in Human Resources at B.F. Goodrich in Calvert City, Kentucky, and retired as Director of Human Resources from the corporate office of Occidental Chemical Corporation in Dallas, Texas. His compassionate and considerate manner toward his employees was admired, and his toughness and fairness at the bargaining table were unmatched.
Clinton was an avid reader and walker and loved Western movies and shows. He enjoyed seafood, trips to the Gulf Coast and annual trips with his buddies to various horse racing tracks. He had a passion for family genealogy and collecting historical family photos. He was very proud to say his roots came from Between the Rivers.
Clinton was a member of the Kuttawa United Methodist Church, where he was a Lay Leader and the long-time narrator of the beloved Christmas Cantata. He had strong faith and tried to live it each day. He was a member of the MSU Alumni Association and a generous donor to its General Scholarship Fund.
Clinton’s greatest pride and joy were his daughters, Cindy Lee Miller and Karen Renee Jackson; Karen’s husband, MSU President Bob Jackson, who he considered a son; and his grandchildren, Nolan Miller Jackson and Mariel Bridges Jackson. He loved and excelled at being a granddad.
Clinton is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Bonnie Jarrett Miller, who devoted the last several years to his care; a brother, Tom (Linda) Miller of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; daughters, Cindy Miller of Nashville, Tennessee; Karen Jackson (Bob) of Murray, Kentucky; grandchildren, Nolan Jackson (Nikki) of Washington, D.C., and Mariel Jackson of Washington, D.C.
He is also survived by his health care providers, who loved him as their own and cared for him tenderly and beyond measure. The family also expresses its heartfelt thanks to Alive Hospice, Nashville, Tennessee.
Clinton was preceded in death by his parents Ambrus and Frances Boyd Miller, brother William (Bill) Boyd Miller, paternal grandparents Herbert Lee and Willie Mae Bridges Miller, maternal grandparents Thomas Jefferson Boyd and Imogene Boyd Gray, step-grandfather Amos Gray, and dearest aunt, Genon Miller Paynter.
A private service will be held at the Kuttawa United Methodist Church with burial to follow at the Hickory Grove Cemetery in Eddyville, Kentucky. Military honors will be presented by the 101st Airborne from Fort Campbell Army Base and VFW/American Legion Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Kuttawa United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 158, Kuttawa, KY 42055.
Lakeland Funeral Home of Eddyville, Kentucky, is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
