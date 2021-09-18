Amber Gamble, 35, of West Paducah, passed away at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center after a battle with cancer. Amber was a member of the Rest Church of Paducah and a graduate of Carlisle County High School. She was a member of Local #184 Pipefitters and was a pipefitter. Amber liked working with her hands, cooking, embroidery and enjoying family and friends.
Survivors include husband, Trevor Gamble of West Paducah; one daughter, Kaylee Addison Gamble; one son,, Hayden James Gamble both of West Paducah; father, Michael Dwight Draper of Cunningham; mother, Donna Turner Lovett of Texas; one brother, Michael Shane (Megan) Draper of Cunningham; mother -in-law and father-in-law, Rodney and Danette Gamble of Symsonia; two sisters-in-law, Megan (Kyle) Hopkins, Hickory, Kentucky, and Taylor (Travis) Jones, Boaz; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles
Preceding in death was one sister, Heather Balladares.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, with Revs. Rick Miller & Keith Allred officiating. Burial will follow at the North Ballard Cemetery near Wickliffe. Visitation will be held 5 — 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Susan G. Komen Cancer Breast Awareness, 246 West 38 St, Suite #503, New York, New York 10018.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
