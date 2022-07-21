KEVIL — Amanda Leigh Ellegood Truitt, 42 of Kevil, died at 10:58 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She worked as a caregiver and was a member of the Spring Bayou Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jason Truitt of Kevil; mother, Janice Ellegood of Kevil; daughter, Leah Walker Cowen of Paducah; granddaughter, Karlee Marie Cowen of Paducah; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Samuel Earl Ellegood.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Wes Morehead officiating. Burial will follow in the Beulah community cemetery. Friends are asked to call 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of the arrangements.
