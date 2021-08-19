Amanda Lee Ming, 89, of Paducah, passed away at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was born in Boaz on April 30, 1932, to the late William L. Futrell and Ola Pearl Moefield Futrell. Amanda was a member of Bethel Holiness Church.
She is survived by her three daughters, Debra Henson of Marshall County, Diana Venters and husband Charlie of Paducah, and Judy Duncan and husband Mike of Paducah; three sons, Ronnie Baker and wife Gena of Livingston County, Richard Krone of Paducah, and Lawrence Krone and wife Tracy of Paducah; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Amanda was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ming; son, Johnny Baker; several brothers, sisters and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
