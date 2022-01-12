Amanda Dawn Smith, 40, of Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at her residence.
Amanda was a graduate of Reidland High School and a member of Bellview Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, watching videos, and the Golden Girls.
Surviving is her mother, Bernita Smith of Paducah; one brother, Jim Smith; and sister-in-law, Skyler; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Smith.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
