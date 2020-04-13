Amanda Broyles, 30, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home in Paducah.
Amanda is survived by her father, Ronald Boyles of Indiana; her mother, Karen Boyles of Kevil; two sons, Gavin Brown of Mayfield and Donavin Northington of LaCenter; two sisters, Ashley Broyles of Calhoun, Georgia, and Alaina Dowell of Kevil; her grandmother, Judy Broyles of Calhoun, Georgia; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sandra Ford, Gerald Penrod and Gene Broyles.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
