MAYFIELD — Alyce Dianne Tharpe, 74, of Mayfield, passed away at 4:59 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Parkview Nursing & Rehab in Paducah.
She was a Charter Member of the Trinity New Hope Christian Church where she also sang in the choir, she was a member of the C.W.F., she had worked at General Tire, Mayfield Manufacturing and Curlee Clothing. She was a 1965 Graduate of Mayfield High School.
She is survived by five sisters, Pearl Payne of Murray, Saundra (John) Blythe of Mayfield, Deborah Tharpe of Murray, Esther R. Tharpe of Mayfield, and Paula Tharpe of Murray; one brother, Don I. (Linda) Tharpe of Nicholasville; four nieces, Jessica Tharpe of Mayfield, Amber Tharpe of Louisville, Adrienne Tharpe of Nashville, Tennessee, and Kendra Tharpe of Paducah; four nephews, Barry Blythe, Shawn Blythe, Ethan Tharpe all of Mayfield, and Jason Tharpe of Murray; seven great nieces and nephews, Addison, Malaya, Aaliyah, Chaunte, Dalton, Jarius and Tatum; and a goddaughter, Georgia Morris Jamison.
She was preceded in death by Parents, Rev. Cleo Tharpe, Jr. and Dorothy Dean House Tharpe; one brother, Cleo Tharpe III; and one nephew, Justin Tharpe.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Larry Jamison officiating, burial will follow in the Peaceful Valley Cemetery.
Friends may call after noon Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be James Parker, Donnie Morris, Kenzo Sherrill, Terrell Starks, Alvin Carman, and Randall Sherrill. Flower girls will be friends and family and women of the church.
The family encourages guests to wear masks to the visitation and service.
