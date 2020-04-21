SARASOTA, Fla. — Alvin Linn Downs, 72, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Brookdale Philippi Creek Facility.
Mr. Downs was born in Paducah, Kentucky, on January 10, 1948, to the late Delmus and Gertrude Downs. He was in the Air Force from 1967-1971. Mr. Downs was a pneumatic specialist; but if asked he said he was an airplane mechanic on an aircraft carrier. He received an Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service in 1970. Mr. Downs was a Sergeant at the time of discharge. He retired from a career as a lab technician at TVA. Alvin was of the Christian faith.
Alvin was an adoring husband to his wife, Janie. He enjoyed many hobbies such as hunting and fishing; hunting arrowheads; and photography. He was known for his “Al’s Goose Calls.” Alvin was very much a creature of habit; making daily visits to Lowes, Sam’s Club, Cracker Barrel for a half-cup of coffee, Waffle Hut, and Little Castle. He was well-loved at every stop of his day. He never left home without a few of his pictures tucked in his shirt pocket to share with anyone along the way.
Mr. Downs is survived by his wife, Sarah Jane (Janie) Downs; his sisters Jean Boss of Paducah, Kentucky; Linda Northington (Bobby) of Kevil, Kentucky; Barbara Logsdon (David) of Barlow; Marilyn Raye of Metropolis, Illinois; brother Gary Downs (JoAnn) of West Paducah, Kentucky; his stepson, Randy Miller, and wife Michelle, of Sarasota; his stepdaughter Rhonda Hiemstra of Calvert City, Kentucky; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jeffery Downs; one brother, Bill Downs; and one sister Joyce Reber.
In compliance with public health and safety directives, there will not be services for Mr. Downs. His burial will be at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date.
