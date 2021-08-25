LA CENTER — Alvin Lee Smith Jr., 71, passed away at Life Care Center in La Center on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
Alvin was a member of Little Union Baptist Church where he attended every chance he was given. Alvin loved to sing and dance.
He is survived by three brothers, John Clifford Smith of La Center, Curtis Smith (Minnie) of La Center, and Homer Smith (Bonita) of La Center; two sisters, Ruby Hollowell of La Center, and Barbara Buchanan (Mike) of Carbondale, Illinois.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Areather Smith; one brother, Charles Smith; and two sisters, Lurlene Dalton and Mary Thompson.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Wickliffe with the Rev. Anita Weathers officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.