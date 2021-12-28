BENTON — Alvin “Al” Edward Allen, 79, of Benton, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Al was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers Union and a member of Local #27 in St. Louis, Missouri.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet (Bowers) Allen, of Benton; son, Douglas Allen, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; daughter, Jeannie Morgan, of Paducah; sisters, Carol Bube, Barbara Overbey, and Vonda Brooks, all of Illinois; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, and two brothers. His parents were Toll Edison Allen and the late Thelma (Grimes) Allen.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home with Rev. Ryan Overbey officiating.
Interment will follow in the Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
