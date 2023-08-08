Alton “Slick” Herndon, 90, of Lone Oak, passed away at 5:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

Alton was born on May 11, 1933 to the late Elmer and Gladys McIntosh Herndon. Alton “Slick” Herndon was a member of the First Christian Church and a 1952 graduate of Lone Oak High School. He played basketball all four years at Lone Oak High School, where he started as a guard. Alton was a member of Local #37 Asbestos Union where he worked as an insulator. He enjoyed family and attending the many sports and activities, children and grandchildren were involved in.

Service information

Aug 10
Funeral Ceremony
Thursday, August 10, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Aug 10
Visitation
Thursday, August 10, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
