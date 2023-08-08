Alton “Slick” Herndon, 90, of Lone Oak, passed away at 5:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Alton was born on May 11, 1933 to the late Elmer and Gladys McIntosh Herndon. Alton “Slick” Herndon was a member of the First Christian Church and a 1952 graduate of Lone Oak High School. He played basketball all four years at Lone Oak High School, where he started as a guard. Alton was a member of Local #37 Asbestos Union where he worked as an insulator. He enjoyed family and attending the many sports and activities, children and grandchildren were involved in.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Peggy Evans Herndon; two daughters, Kathy (Stephen) Hayden and Karen (Jeff) Jerrell, both of Paducah; one son, Ken “KJ” Herndon of Louisville; three grandchildren, Dustan Larkins, Danielle Knight and Dane (Jessica) Knight; seven great-grandchildren, Trent Knight, Alana Thomas, Layla Thomas, Izzy Knight, Rylee Knight, Remi Knight and Elijah Larkins; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were his parents, Elmer and Gladys McIntosh Herndon; three sisters, Dorothy Stroud, Lorene Moore and Jackie Greene; and two brothers, William “Buddy” Herndon and Charles Thomas Herndon.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. John Smithmier officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to the staff at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center for the excellent care they provided.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
Arrangements made the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
