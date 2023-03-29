ARLINGTON — Alpha “Omega” Wooley Whitlock, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Arlington on March 27, 2023. She will be forever remembered as a loving wife, precious mother, and “Nanny” to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a “favorite aunt”, hard worker, thoughtful neighbor and faithful church member of Milburn Church of Christ. Omega showed love for her family in countless ways and always enjoyed doing special things for others.

She retired from Garan, Inc. after 35 years and then spent another 18 years as custodian at the Arlington Medical Clinic before retiring yet again. She was a lifetime member of D.A.V. Auxiliary.

