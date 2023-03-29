ARLINGTON — Alpha “Omega” Wooley Whitlock, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Arlington on March 27, 2023. She will be forever remembered as a loving wife, precious mother, and “Nanny” to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a “favorite aunt”, hard worker, thoughtful neighbor and faithful church member of Milburn Church of Christ. Omega showed love for her family in countless ways and always enjoyed doing special things for others.
She retired from Garan, Inc. after 35 years and then spent another 18 years as custodian at the Arlington Medical Clinic before retiring yet again. She was a lifetime member of D.A.V. Auxiliary.
Omega is survived by her two children, James Alan Whitlock (Catherine “Cassie”) of Arlington, and Gina Terry (Steven) of Cunningham.
She is survived by seven grandchildren; Heather Jordan (Daniel) of Monroe, North Carolina, Jonathan Terry (Rebekah) of Cunningham, Kaitlyn Whitlock of Tampa, Florida, Hannah Whitlock of Paducah, Michelle Marbry (Brandon) of Bardwell; Zach Hurt of Reidland, and Ted Hurt (Michelle) of Las Vegas, Nevada.
She is survived by 12 great-grandchildren; Danielle, Candace and Wesley Jordan, Faith, Brooke and Mackenzie Terry, Brennan and Mara Marbry, Connor and Lilly Hurt, and Alex and Avery Hurt.
Omega Whitlock was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James Whitlock; her parents, Ivan and Nellie Wooley; brothers, George Thomas, Crystal, Wallace, Melvin and Chester Wooley; sister, Anna Brooke; and grandchild, Ben Hurt.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, with Joey Glisson, Terry Norris and Ritchie Spann officiating and burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell.
The family will be receiving friends at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington from 5 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023 and from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023.
