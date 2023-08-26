Alonzo Joe Smith, 80 of Paducah, originally of Hickory, passed away Friday Aug. 18, 2023, at his home.
He was son of the late Henry (Duffy) Smith and mother, Ruby Ann (Flood) Smith. He was retired from Air Products, a member of Seven Oaks Church of Christ in Mayfield, and a proud member of OCAW union for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda Ruth Smith of Paducah; one son, Jody Smith of Paducah; two brothers, Delmer (Susie) Smith and Maclin (Vicky) Smith; and one sister, Jacquelin (Michael) Rule.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Marion Robert Smith and Donald Smith, and one sister, Patsy Sue Roach.
There will be no services.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P. O. Box 1000 Department 142, Memphis, TN. 38101-9908.
