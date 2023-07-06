Almeta Oretha Mills Hunt, 93, of Paducah, died at 6:18 a.m. Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah.
She was a member of Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church. She was a retiree as an inventory control clerk with General Aniline Film (GAF) in Calvert City.
She is survived by one sister, Carol Terry of Fort Worth, Texas; one sister-in-law, Merlene Kelly of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by one son, Morris Stanley Finley; her parents, Robert Kelly and Freddie Mae Stone Kelly; and her adopted parents, Ben Mills and Hallie Roberts; three brothers, and six sisters.
Funeral services are scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Raynarldo Henderson officiating. Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may also call from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
