Alma Ruth (Shulman) Fritts, 94, died peacefully Saturday morning, May 23, 2020, at her home in Paducah.
She was born June 22, 1925, in Paducah, the daughter of the late Walter and Estella McLaughlin.
Alma was a lifelong and devoted member of First Christian Church where she was appointed the first female Elder in the Church. She was a devout Christian and lived her faith daily through her kindness and love for others. Her greatest joy was her family and friends.
Alma loved to travel, garden, sew, and spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was always athletic, fun loving and played golf and tennis. Alma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and was known for her great sense of humor and contagious smile.
Alma was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles D. Shulman and Edward B. Fritts, three sisters, three brothers and granddaughter
Sophia Shulman.
Alma is survived by two sons, Bruce Shulman, Burke Shulman (Linda) of Paducah, a daughter Sue Ann Morris (Robert K. Morris) of Louisville, five grandchildren, Stephanie Tatro, Katie Alexander, Jillian Ashley, Evan Morris, Asher Shulman and 11 great grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held with burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Share your messages of condolence with the family at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to First Christian Church, Paducah, KY. 415 Audubon Drive 42001.
