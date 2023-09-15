BENTON — Alma Louise Burns, 95, of Benton, passed away at 10:32 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2023, at her home.
She was a former employee at Marshalls IGA, a caregiver and a member of Rosebower Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Wurth of Paducah; her son, William D. (Nancy Singleton) Burns of Benton; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Burns; her parents, James E. and Daisy Mae Evans Sweatt; her daughter, Gloria Mayo; her infant son, Wayne E. Burns; one grandson; one sister and four brothers.
Private Graveside services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah with Rev. Kenneth Puckett officiating.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah was in charge of arrangements. Share a memory or leave a message for the family at milnerandorr.com.
