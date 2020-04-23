BRIENSBURG — Allison Goheen, 63, of Briensburg, died at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Goheen; one daughter, Michelle Garrett of Hickman; three sons, Bryan Goheen of Benton, Matthew Goheen of Aurora, and Kevin Goheen of Benton; three sisters, Nancy Teckenerock, Ann Workman and Betty; one brother, Mikey O’Bryan; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, two brothers, and her parents, Theodore and Carrie Henderson O’Bryan.
Arrangements will be private.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please visit filbeckandcann.com.
You may leave your condolences or a message for the family at filbeckandcann.com.
