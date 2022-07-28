Allie B. Phelps, 92, of Paducah, died at 10:45 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Providence Pointe Healthcare.
She was a member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and was employed as a supervisor in environmental services at the former Holiday Inn.
She is survived by one son, Gary Freeman and one daughter, Charmaine Hartsfield, both of Paducah; two grandchildren, Lori Russell of Metropolis, Illinois, and Melissa Hartsfield of Paducah; three great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Phelps; her parents, Jess Willis and Addie Williams Willis; two sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Calvin R. Cole, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. — noon Saturday at the church.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
