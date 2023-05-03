Rev. Allie D. “Happy” Rudolph, 98, passed away peacefully at 7:30 p.m. April 27, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah. During his life, he had the opportunity to lead not only church members and individuals, but his own family members to Christ. He has baptized, performed marriages and funerals, counseled, and was like a “Dad” to a great number of nieces and nephews, the children of his deceased siblings. His greatest joy was his family which included his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews that he looked upon as his own children. He was forever giving to a fault. He was extremely proud of his grandchildren who looked up to their “Popaw” with magnificent respect and love. Some of them referred to him and Mary Katherine (“Nanny”) as the “Old Folks” and he loved every moment of it, anticipating phone calls from all over the country and world. His laugh was contagious, and, well-known for his sense of humor, tickled even the nurses in his last days. At one point he shushed them by saying, “Stop it! This is important!” and continued to speak his own mind. His last words included, “I just love my kids so much!” and included a huge bear hug (for which he was also known) and everlasting pats on the back. He and Mary K. had such a special relationship, even after 72 years, they would giggle in the kitchen and have their own look at each other that would melt anyone’s heart. They continued to hold hands and exchange kisses throughout their time together. He loved the Lord, his family and church families and his love was BIG!

Allie D. was born June 23, 1924, in Paducah (Reidland) to John Eddleman Rudolph, Sr. and Myrtie Kirk Bagwell Rudolph. He graduated from Reidland High School in the Class of 1942. Farming was his love, running a dairy farm, raising strawberries, tobacco, and everything possible to sustain his family. He was known for his large gardens, which he cultivated up until just a few years ago. At the age of 17, and the youngest of the 16 children, he began caring for his mother and farm after the death of his father and was farming when he met Mary Katherine in Kresge’s dime store. After a year, he proposed and sold a pig to buy her engagement ring. They married on Jan. 12, 1951. Together they accepted his call from the Lord to the ministry. They left the farm, and he attended Bethel College (B.A.) (McKenzie, Tennessee), Cumberland Presbyterian Theological Seminary (B.D.) (McKenzie, Tennessee). He also worked toward Doctor of Divinity at Luther Rice Seminary and only lacked finishing his thesis. His work with churches and people was more important to him than taking the time away from this work only to earn the Doctorate title. He was Ordained in 1957 into the Gospel Ministry by “Old” Mayfield Presbytery, Moderator of Kentucky Synod, Moderator of several Presbyteries in the denomination. Upon returning to the farm in 1993, he wondered if he could still “learn.” To find out, at 69 years old, he attended Paducah Community College and obtained his Real Estate license. Passing the exam on his first attempt was an accomplishment of which he was very proud.

