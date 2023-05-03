Rev. Allie D. “Happy” Rudolph, 98, passed away peacefully at 7:30 p.m. April 27, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah. During his life, he had the opportunity to lead not only church members and individuals, but his own family members to Christ. He has baptized, performed marriages and funerals, counseled, and was like a “Dad” to a great number of nieces and nephews, the children of his deceased siblings. His greatest joy was his family which included his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews that he looked upon as his own children. He was forever giving to a fault. He was extremely proud of his grandchildren who looked up to their “Popaw” with magnificent respect and love. Some of them referred to him and Mary Katherine (“Nanny”) as the “Old Folks” and he loved every moment of it, anticipating phone calls from all over the country and world. His laugh was contagious, and, well-known for his sense of humor, tickled even the nurses in his last days. At one point he shushed them by saying, “Stop it! This is important!” and continued to speak his own mind. His last words included, “I just love my kids so much!” and included a huge bear hug (for which he was also known) and everlasting pats on the back. He and Mary K. had such a special relationship, even after 72 years, they would giggle in the kitchen and have their own look at each other that would melt anyone’s heart. They continued to hold hands and exchange kisses throughout their time together. He loved the Lord, his family and church families and his love was BIG!
Allie D. was born June 23, 1924, in Paducah (Reidland) to John Eddleman Rudolph, Sr. and Myrtie Kirk Bagwell Rudolph. He graduated from Reidland High School in the Class of 1942. Farming was his love, running a dairy farm, raising strawberries, tobacco, and everything possible to sustain his family. He was known for his large gardens, which he cultivated up until just a few years ago. At the age of 17, and the youngest of the 16 children, he began caring for his mother and farm after the death of his father and was farming when he met Mary Katherine in Kresge’s dime store. After a year, he proposed and sold a pig to buy her engagement ring. They married on Jan. 12, 1951. Together they accepted his call from the Lord to the ministry. They left the farm, and he attended Bethel College (B.A.) (McKenzie, Tennessee), Cumberland Presbyterian Theological Seminary (B.D.) (McKenzie, Tennessee). He also worked toward Doctor of Divinity at Luther Rice Seminary and only lacked finishing his thesis. His work with churches and people was more important to him than taking the time away from this work only to earn the Doctorate title. He was Ordained in 1957 into the Gospel Ministry by “Old” Mayfield Presbytery, Moderator of Kentucky Synod, Moderator of several Presbyteries in the denomination. Upon returning to the farm in 1993, he wondered if he could still “learn.” To find out, at 69 years old, he attended Paducah Community College and obtained his Real Estate license. Passing the exam on his first attempt was an accomplishment of which he was very proud.
Living the Word, he wanted to most be known as a “Pastor and Evangelist.” Evangelism was of utmost importance to him always and his Bible is full of notations and highlights, a very well-worn instrument of his work. Throughout his 61 years in the pulpit prior to retiring in 2015 (Note: He NEVER retired from the Ministry) he performed hundreds of marriages, funerals, and brought souls to the Lord. He held over 100 revivals in Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, and Michigan. Throughout his years of ministry in the pulpit, he held pastorates at the following Cumberland Presbyterian Churches (“CP Church”): Vaughn’s Chapel CP Church (“CP Church”) (Kentucky), Mt. Olive CP Church (Tennessee), Mason Hall CP Church (Tennessee), Locust Grove CP Church (Tennessee), Mt. Sterling CP Church (Illinois), Milburn Chapel CP Church (Kentucky), New Providence CP Church (Tennessee), Highland CP Church (Kentucky), First Cumberland Presbyterian Church (Tennessee), Jenkins CP Church (Tennessee), Mt. Zion CP Church (Mississippi), Benton CP Church (Kentucky), Camp Ground CP Church (Illinois), and Zion CP Church (Fellowship) (Kentucky). Some of these locations were mission churches, especially dear to the family, including New Providence which was composed of mainly soldiers and families from Ft. Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. He always followed where he felt the Lord was calling and gave everything to each pastorate. Revivals, whether he was gone from home a few days or two weeks, would invigorate him. He would come home so uplifted, telling stories of those from 7 years old to 70 years old coming to the altar. He would just be beaming and full of the Spirit! He also loved working in the church camps and with young people, counseling many while they felt the call to serve, as well. All the church families, past and present, are loved by his entire family as part of their family group.
The title of Kentucky Colonel was bestowed upon him by Gov. Julian Carroll, but he was a very humble man and really did not take titles seriously or compliments easily. His heart was with his family and he spent much time writing heart-warming poems about the “home place,” nature, and those he loved.
The family wants to thank the amazing staffs at Baptist Health, Mercy Health Palliative/Hospice Care, and his Mercy Health Home Health providers for the excellent therapy services they provided. These caregivers treated him with love and the utmost respect every step of the way.
Allie is survived by his loving, supportive, and co-ministering wife of 72 years, Mary Katherine Ross Rudolph; children, Peggy June Rudolph Clifton Spring Hill Tennessee,/Paducah, Sammy Dale Rudolph (Isabel), West Palm Beach, Florida, Denny Wayne Rudolph (Gina) Spring Hill, Tennessee; grandchildren, Cari Worshek (Curt), Huntsville, Alabama, Dr. Cathi Spear, Hartselle, Alabama, Bryan Spear (Cynthia), Charleston, South Carolina, Alyson Dowda (Clint), Eastern Tennessee, Will Rudolph, Nashville Tennessee, Connor Rudolph Spring Hill, Tennessee, Alyssa “Aly” Rudolph, Spring Hill, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Caleb Worshek, fiancee Libby Berryhill, Riley Worshek fiancee Elise Butler, Chris Worshek (Dee), Ryan Worshek (Lanie), Daniel Ruhl, Caden Spear, Carsten Spear; great-great grandchildren, Avery Worshek, Charlotte “Charlie” Worshek, Sawyer Worshek; and several nieces and nephews and in-laws as well as many, many wonderful friends and church families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Pleasant Rudolph (Marguerite), J.E. Rudolph, Jr. (Texie), Andy Rudolph (Lyda), Rev. Martin Rudolph (Verma), Wilton Rudolph (Carlie), and Sammie Rudolph (Afa); sisters and brothers-in-law, Velma Truitt (Stewart), and Etta Smith (Clarence); half brothers and sisters and in-laws, Irvan Rudolph (Annie), Hughie Rudolph (Eva), Rev. Ethel Rudolph Mitchell (James), Eula Rudolph, Clyde Rudolph (Vera), Stella Rudolph Bailey (Raymond), and Cora Bell Thomas Rudolph English (Roy)
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Dr. Jody Hill, Dr. Tommy Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sharpe with Curt Worshek officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Memphis Theological Seminary, Scholarship Fund, 168 East Parkway South, Memphis, TN 38102; or to the Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church Mission Fund 3950 Lovelaceville Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
To plant a tree in memory of Allie Rudolph as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.