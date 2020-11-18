LA CENTER — Allen Mills Woods, 76, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Woods was a member of Little Union Missionary Baptist Church. He retired after 30 years of service as a machinist at Daimler Chrysler in Fenton, Missouri. He was an Army veteran.
He is survived by a son, Kevin Branch of Belleville, Illinois; three daughters, Diana Branch of Mounds, Illinois, Allicia Woods of Belleville and Niketra Streeter of Indiana; two brothers, Bennie Hinkle Woods of California and Gary Woods of La Center; three sisters, Mary Elizabeth Roberson of El Paso, Texas, Joyce Woods of Dallas, Texas, and Gay Woods of El Paso; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Woods; a sister; and a grandson. His parents were Bennie and Marie Hines Woods.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Morrow Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Vinson officiating.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
