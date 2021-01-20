MURRAY — Allen W. Russell, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died on January 17, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Russell was born in Paris, Tennessee, on October 6, 1927, to Duell and Dollie Russell. He went to a two-room schoolhouse through the sixth grade. He then walked a mile and a half to Atkins Porter in Paris, Tennessee, for seventh and half of eight grade. His family moved to Murray in 1941. He attended the Murray Training school for the end of eight grade, ninth and 10th, before transferring to Murray High School to complete his education. While at Murray High, he lettered in football, basketball and track, and placed second in the state pole vault. He graduated in 1945.
Mr. Russell received a scholarship to Murray State and played basketball and football for one year. He was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1946, where he played competitive basketball while serving his country for 18 months. He returned to Murray State College, graduating in 1950 with a degree in Health and Physical Education. He earned a master’s degree in Education in 1951.
Mr. Russell taught math and history in Union City, Tennessee, where he also coached football during the 1951-1952 school year. He then worked at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion plant from 1952-1992. Mr. Russell showed his love for Murray High School by keeping the clock for football games from 1946-1982. He also refereed Fist Region basketball for 25 years.
Mr. Russell loved people, making friends in many travels. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, doing so in South Dakota, the Carolinas, Alaska and Canada. A member of First Baptist Church in Murray, he went on mission trips to Brazil and to Campbellsville College.
Mr. Russell was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Mary Ann (Underwood) Russell; his parents, Duell and Dollie Russell; as well as his siblings, Ophelia Denton of Atlanta, Georgia, Cody Russell of Lebanon, Tennessee, and David Russell of Napierville, Illinois.
He is survived by his son, Mark Russell of Paducah, Kentucky; his daughter, Lisa Russell Hall; his son-in-law, Jim Hall; and grandsons, Samuel Hall and Jacob Hall, all of Murray, Kentucky.
Because of COVID, there will be no visitation and only a graveside service for immediate family. The family requests no flowers be sent.
Expressions of sympathy should be made to a scholarship fund Mr. Russell and his wife set up to assist students who are studying to become special education teachers: The Mark Allen Russell Scholarship Fund, Murray State University, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
