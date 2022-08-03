Allen S. Thomas, 45, of Paducah, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Asheley Humphrey Thomas; two daughters, Morgan Thomas and Sasha Thomas; mother, Suzanne Sanders Thomas; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Allen Thomas.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Todd Hawkins officiating.
Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Private burial will be at a later date at the Hardmoney Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Trevor Project, P.O. 69232, West Hollywood, CA 90069.
