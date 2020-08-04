SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — Allen “TC” Edward Jackson, age 73 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Regional Western Medical Center. He was the son of Charles E. and Helen Hartwig Jackson, who preceded him in death as well as a brother, Murphy.
A graduate of Scottsbluff High School and the junior college, he transferred to Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky where he graduated in 1971 with BSE. He took a short break from education and worked as a carpenter with his dad. He spent several years in the Peace Corps before he continued with his education. He received a Master’s degree in Education from Northcentral University, curriculum, and instruction from Prescott, Arizona. He did graduate work in kinesiology for the University of Wyoming. He received an M.S.E. for Chadron State College in May 2003.
He taught in the public school system in the Minatare School District from 1999-2004. He began his college teaching career at Chadron State College in 2004-2011 but he was happiest and so proud of the years working with the United States Sports Academy and teaching in Malaysia and Bangkok from 2012-2014.
He was recognized in the Global Register 2003-2007 of Who’s Who among America’s Teachers but the love he had for teaching could never compare to his love of fishing.
He is survived by one son, J. Scott Weitlauf of Louisville, Kentucky; a grandson, Keegan Weitlauf and a great-grandson, Kieran Weitlauf both of Louisville, Kentucky; ex-wife, Belinda Weitlauf of Gilbertsville; three very special friends, Dr. Laura Gaudet and Lyn Schoening and daughter, Bryn; his brother, Richard (Peggy) Jackson of Scottsbluff; his niece, Brook Jackson; nephews, Bradley Dean Jackson, Grant Jackson, Clark (Erica) Jackson, and Garrett (Caitlyn) Jackson; and additional great-nieces and nephews.
Allen was a good friend and would give you the shirt off his back but above all else, he loved to fish and in a few days, his earthly self will be with the fishes.
