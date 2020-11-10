Scottie Harris, 84, of West Paducah, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Clinton Place in Clinton.
Scottie was a Harness Horse Trainer and Racer. He was a former president of the Kentucky Harness Horseman Association where he was inducted to the Hall of Fame. He was a 1954 graduate of Heath High School and a member of Milburn Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He formerly played semiprofessional baseball in his younger years. In his later years, he enjoyed watching UK basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Surviving are his three children, Paula (Michael) Edwards of Brownsville, Tennessee, Stan (Lynn) Harris of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Julie (Steve) Walker of Smyrna, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Sara Grace Edwards, Alex (Abbey) Edwards, Megan (Kevin) Black, Matt Harris, Stephanie (Brian) Walters, Wes Walker, and Kaleb Walker; and three great-grandchildren, Ellie, Nora, and Harrison.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Helen Dickerson Harris; and his parents, Allen Wayne Harris and Marie Grace Harris.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Harris Cemetery with Paul Tucker officiating. Burial will follow. The family requests friends to wear masks and social distance while at the graveside.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Mercy-Health Lourdes Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
