BUCKSVILLE — Allen Coleman, 68, of Logan County, peacefully returned home to the Lord on Nov, 5, 2021, while amidst the fields and woods of his beloved Bucksville farm.
Born in southern Illinois to Chuck and Betty Coleman, he spent his early years in Gary, Indiana. He later moved to Mayfield, while a teenager and graduated from Mayfield High School, where he played football for the storied Mayfield Cardinals. His love for hunting and fishing started early, likely a product of time spent with his dad.
Son of a Korea-era United States Marine, Allen proudly joined the “Screaming Eagles” of the Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell. Following his Army service, he attended Murray State University where he earned a degree in Industrial Engineering.
Allen then dived into a lifetime career in manufacturing, with a passion for the aluminum industry. He worked for more than a decade at Commonwealth Aluminum in Hancock County, helping the plant to navigate one of the most contentious labor disputes in recent memory. He eventually moved to Logan County — first Lewisburg then Bucksville — to take a leadership position at Logan Aluminum. He spent the remainder of his career at “Logan;” always thankful for the opportunity to work in a quality plant with such high caliber co-workers.
Allen loved the outdoors, especially when it involved working on his farm in Bucksville, near Auburn. He reveled in clearing overgrown fence rows, stretching barbed wire, and bush-hogging. Over the years, Allen tried his hand at raising cattle, tobacco, chickens and even some horse-trading. He recently enjoyed “strategic” use of corn and his trail cameras in search of some of Bucksville’s monster deer.
Allen is survived by his wife of 17 years, Faye Coleman; his mother, Betty Coleman, of Mayfield; one son, Russell Coleman and wife Ashley, of Oldham County; and one daughter, Emily Coleman, of Tampa, Florida. Allen (Poppie) loved his four amazing grandchildren, Annie, Clay, Cameron, and Ava. Allen was also survived by his sister, Diane and husband Michael Schmidt; two nephews, Brian Schmidt and wife Mollie, and Zachary Schmidt and two great nephews, Max and Owen Schmidt.
Allen is also survived by his three stepsons, Eric, Craig, and Gregg Neel and their families. Poppie loved his amazing grandchildren from his extended family, Dorien, Heidi, Nathan, Micah, Sam, Jake, Caleb, and Isaac.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Kirby Funeral Home in Russellville. Visitation will start at noon with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. with Mike Humble officiating.
Graveside services will be held in Manchester, Tennessee, at noon Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church.
Not a native of Logan County, Allen was deeply grateful for many years of kindnesses from his adopted community, particularly his Logan Aluminum colleagues and Bucksville neighbors. His family joins him in gratitude to the wonderful people of the Land of Logan.
