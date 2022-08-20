METROPOLIS, Ill. — Allan Wehrmeyer, 85, of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with concelebrants Father Michael Christopher Mujule and Father Rich Wehrmeyer. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Allan graduated from Metropolis Community High School in 1954 and worked at Humma’s Drug Store during high school. He attended Southern Illinois University in 1954 for two semesters, then worked at Electric Energy Incorporated for the summer. After that, he moved to Washington, D.C. where he worked during the day for the FBI as a fingerprint clerk and attended night school for accountancy. He married Margaret “Jeanine” Metzger on May 19, 1956 and then moved back to Metropolis in 1961. Allan was a bookkeeper for Kirkpatrick Motor Company when he first returned home, then received his CPA licensure in 1964 and worked as a CPA in Metropolis for 58 years. During that time, Allan worked as an auditor for many local governmental and educational agencies and as a tax accountant for individuals up until this past April 17.
Allan was a member of the Massac County Jaycees for several years, a member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Metropolis Elks Club where he was head of the House Committee for several years and a former Secretary of the Metropolis Country Club Board. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, an avid golfer and fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Allan is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jeanine Wehrmeyer; four children, Joe Wehrmeyer (Cheryl Lankhaar), Jeanie Herring, Rich Wehrmeyer and Ann Haderlein; five grandchildren, Matthew Wehrmeyer, Richard Herring, Kathryn Wehrmeyer, Eric Haderlein and Nicole Haderlein; six great-grandchildren, Lillian R. Wehrmeyer, Dylan Wehrmeyer, Kyron Wehrmeyer, Eleanor Herring, Lucy Herring and Lillian Herring; two sisters, Joan Holzer and Susan Holland; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Dorothy Wehrmeyer and daughter, Suzie Wehrmeyer.
A visitation will be held Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
Memorial contributions may be given in Allan’s name to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 315 East 3rd Street, Metropolis, IL 62960. Condolences for the family may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Allan Wehrmeyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.