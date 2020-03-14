BENTON — Allan Hamlett, 59, of Benton, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home.
He was a retired estimator for Triangle Enterprises and was a member of Pathway Baptist Church where he worked in the music and security department.
Surviving are his father, Gerald Hamlett; wife of 32 years, Gela (Barrett) Hamlett of Benton; son, Austin Hamlett of Calvert City; daughters, Emily Hamlett of Calvert City; and Chelsea Beyer of Calvert City; a grandson and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Reva Hamlett; one brother and a granddaughter.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Pathway Baptist Church, Calvert City with Rev. Mike Donald officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4:30 - 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, and on Monday morning until 10 a.m. at Collier Funeral Home.
